PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.16 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $256.68 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009587 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

