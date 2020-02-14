Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Plexus worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Plexus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $582,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,471. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

