PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. 30,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

