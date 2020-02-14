PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $154.38. 25,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

