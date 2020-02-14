Polis Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Polis has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $8,659.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008485 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,554,153 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

