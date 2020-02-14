Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,314 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of Popular worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $55.75. 425,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

