Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and $4.27 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Livecoin and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.