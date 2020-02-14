Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $61.68. 26,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,333. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

