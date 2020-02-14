Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Portola Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

