PostCoin Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $26,088.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010270 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001789 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.