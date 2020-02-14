PotCoin Price Hits $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $12,997.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02740541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00910510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00690578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,288,111 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

