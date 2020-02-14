Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been assigned a C$37.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

POW stock traded down C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$26.66 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 23.01.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

