PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,919 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of PPL worth $26,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 540,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

