PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of PPL worth $90,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 427,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,131. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

