PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE PPL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.