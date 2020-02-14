PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Cfra

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 2,753,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,131. PPL has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

