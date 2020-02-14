PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period.

PPL opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. PPL has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.79.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

