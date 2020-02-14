Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Issues Earnings Results

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 8,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

