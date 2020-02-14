Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 66.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 172,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

