Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.59.

PVG traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.90. 927,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,329. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

