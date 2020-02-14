Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 748,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

