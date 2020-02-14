Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 2,822 Shares

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $407,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $283.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.40. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

