PRIZM One Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $187.61 million and $1.18 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,267.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.14 or 0.04733224 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00789297 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

