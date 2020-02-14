Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 211,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 448,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

