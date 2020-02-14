Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PGNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,975. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,958,000.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

