Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi and BitForex. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Project Pai alerts:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,653,118,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,908,944 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

