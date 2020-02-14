Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,609,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $97.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,870. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.