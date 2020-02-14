Prometeus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009536 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market cap of $4.82 million and $2.55 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

