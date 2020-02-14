Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $315,125.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

