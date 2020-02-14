Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. 1,238,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,769. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

