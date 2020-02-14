Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. 99,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,247. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

