Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 3,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,900. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.