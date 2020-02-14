Proton Token Market Cap Tops $848,003.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $848,003.00 and $238,626.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, LBank, BCEX and CoinTiger. During the last week, Proton Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.03480842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00158509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, FCoin, DDEX, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

