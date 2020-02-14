Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Prudential Financial worth $118,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 645,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,114. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

