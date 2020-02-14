Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

