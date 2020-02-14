PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

About PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and Komatsu Forest names to cover works in mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sector, as well as for material handling and transportation; and offers services in the areas of field consultation, optimum fleet recommendation, machine inspection program, heavy equipment monitoring program, remanufacturing and reconditioning, and training for mechanic and operator.

