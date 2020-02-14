Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 64,715 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,703,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,753,000.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

