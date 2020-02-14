Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 116,212 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 150,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

