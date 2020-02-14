Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 432,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.