Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

DVN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 222,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

