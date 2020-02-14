Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 40,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

