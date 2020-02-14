Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,478. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

