Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.36 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,262,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.59. 63,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,377. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.50.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

