Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.11 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. 67,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,927. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

