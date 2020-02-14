Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 257,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,074 shares of company stock worth $2,011,623 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.