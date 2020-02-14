Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 93.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 325,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 416,482 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,062. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

