Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Loews by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Loews by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 274,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,970. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

