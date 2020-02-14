Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,666 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. 59,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

