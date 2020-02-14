Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,400. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

