Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 820,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

WIX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,850. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

